 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $479,900

4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $479,900

4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $479,900

Stunning new construction! This beautiful Lee Signature Properties home located in The Estates of Forest Hills has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Master suite & 2nd bedroom down with private en suite bath, 3rd and 4th bed up with game room. Lovely private office. This home features open living, gourmet kitchen w/large island, quartz counter tops throughout, hardwood floors. Tankless hot water. Luxurious finishes throughout. Photo is of a previously finished home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News