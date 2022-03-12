 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $474,900

The Chadwick this beautiful new home features so many amenities your family will love Full brick exterior with large 3 car garage Open living and kitchen Quartz counter tops Lots of hardwood floors Big picture windows Stainless Appliances Zoned H/A Beams in kitchen and master Large game room upstairs Fireplace with gas logs 3 full baths Large covered patio Prof landscaping with sprinkler system, gated access One year builder warranty

