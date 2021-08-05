 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $459,000
Beautiful new construction home on a cul-de-sac lot. Functional and flexible plan boasts an open concept living area with vaulted, beamed ceilings and an eat-in kitchen. Garage entry drop zone, master suite, half bath, laundry and second bedroom with ensuite bathroom on the main floor; two bedrooms, full bath and a game room upstairs. Bixby West schools! This home is under construction.

