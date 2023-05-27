Gorgeous custom built home nestled in the privacy of Elwood Park in Jenks schools. This home boasts four bedrooms, three full baths and a game room with tons of storage and upgrades throughout. Open concept with tons of natural light and soaring ceilings. Gorgeous quartz countertops, custom finishes and designer tile throughout. Master boasts a double insulated soaker tub, double vanity, seamless glass shower and gorgeous fixtures. Hardwood oak flooring throughout main areas with designer tile in wet areas. Tankless water heater for nearly instant hot water through the entire house. Stainless steel appliances. Wooden privacy fence with gate and easy access to and from. Three car oversized garage with room for storage. Professional landscaping. A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $458,900
