Beautiful home built by Cozort Custom Homes (4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 3-car garage) offers amazing amenities, including: utility room with sink and excess storage, vaulted ceiling in open-concept living area with gorgeous crossbeams, picture windows, stone fireplace, and built-in shelves/storage, oversized kitchen storage with dry bar, leathered/honed granite countertops and marble/quartz on island, large pantry with built-in microwave, mud room, oak floors, all-season closet in master, and much more. Located on cul-de-sac offering providing extra privacy and safety.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $452,000
