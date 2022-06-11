 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $440,000

4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $440,000

Gorgeous New Construction in Yorktown, move- in ready! This 2 story home has 4 beds, 3.5 baths, office, & game room. Large granite kitchen w/ pantry, upgraded appliances, open to dining & living room. Beautiful beams, fireplace, & lg windows. Master suite on main level w/ walk in closet off laundry room. Huge game room upstairs, along with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Corner lot, upgraded patio space overlooking pond. Won't last! Coming Soon, no showings/offers til 6/1/2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert