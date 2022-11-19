 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $429,900

So much to love about this one! New garage doors, fresh paint throughout, new carpet throughout and so much more! Loaded with various "smart life" features. 3 Beds, 2 full baths & office space down - Gameroom with a bedroom and private bath up. Washer / Dryer negotiable! Convenient location in the new Bixby West District. Experience Yorktown living!

