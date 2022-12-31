So much to love about this one! New garage doors, fresh paint throughout, new carpet throughout and so much more! Loaded with various "smart life" features. 3 Beds, 2 full baths & office space down - Gameroom with a bedroom and private bath up. Washer / Dryer negotiable! Convenient location in the new Bixby West District. Neighborhood offers pool, park, splash pads, ponds, sports fields & trails! Experience Yorktown living!
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some restaurants that closed in 2022 were long-established favorites, while others were eateries that local diners barely had time to try before shutting their doors.
Gundy after the Fiesta Bowl: "We've got a logo, too." The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is not a logo-enhancing opportunity for the Cowboy program.
For Meredith Mayes: "All of these emotions of anger, pain and sadness — and questioning why this had to happen — and I’m still at peace.”
Wednesday's resolution authorizes Principal Chief David Hill to execute a memorandum of understanding with INCOG and the cities of Jenks and Tulsa, thus ending nearly six years of uncertainty over the project.
It opened July 19 with a menu that draws inspiration from the cuisines of Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Freya was the only new restaurant this year to earn five-star ratings for its food, its service and its atmosphere.
Missing key offensive contributors at the Cheez-It Bowl, will Oklahoma adjust for Florida State or stay the course with its tempo offense?
Between Eric Gray, Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, Oklahoma is missing a trio of critical offensive figures entering Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl meeting with No. 13 Florida State.
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again.
Ralph Blane, a native of Broken Arrow, wrote the lyrics to the song "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
The rankings are compiled by the nation's largest lake-focused real estate broker.
The winning recipe in this year's cookie contest has everything you want in a cookie.