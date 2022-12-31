4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $424,900

So much to love about this one! New garage doors, fresh paint throughout, new carpet throughout and so much more! Loaded with various "smart life" features. 3 Beds, 2 full baths & office space down - Gameroom with a bedroom and private bath up. Washer / Dryer negotiable! Convenient location in the new Bixby West District. Neighborhood offers pool, park, splash pads, ponds, sports fields & trails! Experience Yorktown living!