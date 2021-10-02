 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $420,000

4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $420,000

4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $420,000

Beautiful Executive Homes Transitional built in 2019 sits on a corner lot large enough for a pool. This one owner home has 10 ft ceilings, luxurious finishes and beautiful light. Quartz counter tops, white oak hardwood floors, crown molding, surround sound, sculpted carpet, and a fully fenced backyard. Neighborhood has walking trail and park with easy access to Creek Tpk and Hwy 75. *Coming Soon - No Offers or Showing until 9/29* Agent/Owner

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News