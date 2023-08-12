You will fall in love with this gorgeous, nearly new home located in the desirable Yorktown neighborhood in South Jenks! Built by Birch Co in 2022, this home features the Boone floor plan and stunning finishes throughout. The living room boasts 10-foot tall ceilings, tons of natural light, a captivating fireplace, an open flow to a well equipped kitchen with a matching aesthetic. The large island flows into the walk-in pantry and eating area with direct access to the back patio. The Master Suite displays a designer accent wall and offers ensuite bathroom with bold accents and a large walk-in closet. Downstairs, you’ll find an additional bedroom in close proximity to a full bathroom, perfect for guests or a home office. Upstairs has two bedrooms and a full bathroom, and two floored attics for extra storage. Located in Bixby School District with Incredible HOA amenities including a neighborhood pool complex, ponds, walking trails, sports courts, fields, and so much more! With convenient access to HWY-75 and a straight shot to shopping and entertainment in Jenks and Tulsa Hills, this home is a Must See! 2nd closed attic space upstairs can be converted into a game room or another bedroom for an additional cost. *Seller is offering a promotional incentive with preferred lender*