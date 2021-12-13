 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $330,000

2-story with pond view in gated community with lots of updates: including countertops, sinks, hardware, tile, fireplace surround & fresh carpet! 3beds down/2up. 3full Bath. game room and 2.5car. Jenks West, close to hwy 75, and Tulsa Hills. owner/agent**

