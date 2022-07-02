 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $3,000

Coming Soon! No offers/showings until 6/10/2022.Stunning 2021 constrc in desirable Yorktown Neighborhood. Beautiful modern open floor plan.Gorgeous fixtures &designer finishes. Hardwoods thruout the home w/new carpet in bedrooms.Entertainers kitchen featuring lrg island w/storage, walk-in pantry+dining room. 4 bed & office. Wonderful Master Suite w/Bath, stand alone tub, dual vanities, very lrg walk-in closet, lrg tiled shower w/bench. Oversized covered back porch for enjoying beautifully landscaped yard.

