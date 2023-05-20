Immaculate home, nestled off 33rd in the sought after Southern Reserve Subdivision! This like new, well maintained 2018 built home offers a spacious open concept with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths. Split floorplan with a bright open kitchen including and island & nook! Tile flooring, vaulted living, generous room size and 2 car garage. Extensive back patio to enjoy the summer nights and covered front patio to welcome your guests! Neighborhood amenities include: dog park, pool, 2 basketball courts, 2 large fishing ponds & more! Very attractive family friendly subdivision in Jenks School District! Home includes several builder upgrades!