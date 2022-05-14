4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $985,000

STUNNING, MODERN, GREEN RATED and IMMACULATELY kept Ranch Home in desirable Glenpool on *10 ACRES*, bring your horses and livestock, enjoy the beautiful Oklahoma sunset on your covered patio, lower automated blinds and relax by the interior fireplace, surround your fire-pit with friends, FLEX/OFFICE can be home theatre or additional bedroom, 3 car garage plus a 40x40x14 SHOP with (3) overhead doors/horse lean to. Minutes from shopping and healthcare, wonderful schools, come make your lasting memories!