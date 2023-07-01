You will love this gorgeous, nearly new ONE STORY 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Elwood Crossing, featuring stunning finishes throughout PLUS open concept and split floor plan on 0.52 acre lot with neighborhood ponds. Spend no additional $$ on upgrades - the property is already upgraded! With a full fence ($5k), tankless hot water, spray foam insulation and so much more, this home has it all! As you enter, you’ll find a private home office. The living room features a gorgeous stone, wood mantle fireplace displayed amidst tall ceilings and natural light. The main living openly flows into a gourmet kitchen and dining room where you’ll find a granite island with bar seating, an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry. On one side of the home is the master bedroom with a private ensuite featuring dual vanities, a whirlpool shower, and a separate tub with a large walk-in closet and access to the laundry utility room from the master closet or back hallway, as well as a 3 car garage, ½ bath, and a spacious mud room with multiple uses. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located on the other side of the house. The large covered back patio is the perfect space for relaxing, hosting, and entertaining. Located approximately 15 minutes from Bixby, Jenks, and Tulsa Hills with convenient access to HWY 75 just minutes from schools, shopping, and groceries in Glenpool, this home offers privacy with all the comforts of city living - Truly a Must See!