4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $379,900

Coming Soon. No Showings or Offers until 2/12/2022. Beautiful home with the option of 4 beds, 2 baths or 3/2 with bonus room upstairs. This cozy home is situated on a double lot with a large above ground pool and privacy fence for great outdoor entertaining. Custom upgrades include granite, farmhouse sink, slide in gas oven/range and large master shower. Home has been wired with generator hookup and has safe room in garage.

