EXTRA, EXTRA, EXTRA!!! Better than new. Former model home for Concept Builders. Per previous listing Builders Permit square foot is 1994. 2.5 car garage. This home has an open concept plan with a split bedroom floor plan. As you enter the home you will immediately notice the beautiful vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace and rich hardwood floors. Oversized, granite island invites you to sit and visit for awhile. New KITCHEN AID appliance package installed in 2022. (See list in documents). Cabinets have pull outs for convenience and upgraded hardware. New SINKERATOR Disposal installed 2022. TRANE High Efficiency HVAC system. Oversized Capacity LG Washer and Dryer stay with home. FAMILY SAFE Storm Shelter. Custom 2 inch blinds installed. Theater & Sound System with 10 BOWERS & WILKINS speakers, installed and free standing, AMAZING!!! Landscaping has been updated with Cathedral Boulders and much more. So much to experience in this Stunning home. Come and see!