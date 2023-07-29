This one-owner former Concept Builders model home has a HERS Rating of 57 & features a high-efficiency TRANE HVAC system, keeping utility bills low. Upgraded in 2022, the house offers a stunning landscape, covered front porch, and attractive shutters and dormer. Inside, the open concept with vaulted ceilings & gas log fireplace creates a welcoming atmosphere. Double-pane tilt-in windows provide ample natural light, complemented by Custom Graber 2" Blinds. The kitchen boasts an oversized granite island, brushed stainless KITCHEN AID appliances, subway backsplash, under cabinet lighting, & upgraded hardware on cabinetry with pull-outs. The home features a split bedroom floor plan, including a spacious owner's ensuite with tray ceilings, ensuite bath with a soaker tub, separate shower, & double vanity. The ensuite closet connects to the bath & utility room, which houses LG oversized capacity washer & dryer with cabinetry for folding & drying. Additionally, there's an office (4th bedroom), two more bedrooms, & a full bath with a double vanity. The property has a Family Safe Storm Shelter in the 2.5-car garage, which also has attic access for storage. Custom stone and gravel work on the north side maintains the HVAC's efficiency, and full gutters surround the home. A whole home surge protector & ADT Security System provide peace of mind. Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac lot in a sought-after residential neighborhood, this home offers a charming covered back porch & a perfectly manicured backyard. Don't miss the chance to tour this upgraded, energy-efficient, & meticulously maintained property. *Sony/Dennon theater/sound system available for purchase; this includes 10 Bowers & Wilkins speakers offering DOLBY ATMOS IMAX enhanced experience with built-in HEOS Wifi capabilities.