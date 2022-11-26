 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $319,000

Adorable Farmhouse Style! 4bed|2bath|3car - Covered front porch, metal awnings & accents, extended covered back patio, added pergola. New lighting, professional landscaping & energy efficient! All appliances stay! Located near 141st & Elm, Glenpool School District, community amenities include Exclusive reserve areas and splash-pad!

