4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $315,000

This better than new home is ready for move-in and features new carpet, new paint, and a view that cannot be beat. The kitchen is a must see for the family with a foodie, featuring natural quartz countertops, farm style, stainless steel sink, and a professional grade refrigerator and freezer that is sure to draw comments from your guests. With super durable and easy to clean wood tile throughout the living areas and brand-new carpet in the bedrooms, this home is perfect for a family looking to move up in space. You'll love spending time on the back patio overlooking the stocked pond - it's perfect for peaceful evenings or weekend gatherings with friends. And when you're ready to get out and explore, take advantage of easy access to walking trails and the park from the back gate.