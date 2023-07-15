Don't miss this totally immaculate 4/2/2 move-in-ready home for you! Features an Open floorplan with updated colors and fixtures, granite, pantry, large kitchen nook & bar, wood tile, and carpet, updated and extended lighting and electrical inside and out, large master suite, large closets, full gutters, new exterior paint, and lovely 20 by 20 deck out back!
4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $314,900
