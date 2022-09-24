 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $300,064

Fully Bricked Single Level Traditional home offering open split floor plan, gorgeous granite throughout, stainless steel dishwasher, oven and fridge, jetted tub/luxury tiled shower, hand-scraped wood beams in vaulted kitchen, large walk-in master closet, bricked fireplace w/ wood mantle, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, and more! Smart thermostat, garage door, and door locks, security system is owned, new water softener. Fully privacy fenced back yard with covered patio/cabana, with TV (stays).

