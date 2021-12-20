 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $290,000

Rare large meticulously maintained home with several unique features. Add-on space includes an office off the master bedroom, mother-in-law suite with full bathroom, 2nd living space/dining room with spiral stairs up to a game room with a balcony/deck. Backyard has a large 19' x 15.5' shop. Widened driveway with extra concrete in the back to park an RV, boat or trailer. Garage also has work space and cabinets. Add on space has it's own HVAC and hot water tank. Regulation pool table stays.

