4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $214,900

Beautiful full brick home in the heart of Glenpool! Home features four bedrooms, two full baths, fireplace and 2 car garage. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, large bathroom and walk-in closet. Covered back patio with privacy fence. So many upgrades: extra insulation added 2018, 5 ton Trane HVAC unit added 2019, sprinkler system in front & back yard added in 2020, 50 gallon hot water tank with timing control added 2019 and french drains along one side of home. Don't miss out on this one!

