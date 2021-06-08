4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $177,900

 Skip to main content
Back on Market due to no fault of seller. You'll know when you drive up..this is it! Beautiful, recently remodeled home with fresh white brick, gray trim and new shutters - gives this home such an amazing curb appeal!! Sheds in back have new siding! All the newer finishes inside: Painting, Carpet, Tile, Fixtures and updated bathrooms. Water heater and HVAC and Roof are less than 5 years old (est). Come check out this 4 bedroom, 1 full bath and 1/2 bath in the Master!! New stainless steel appliances. View More

