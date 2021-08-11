 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $750,000

Totally stunning w/ more land available! New gourmet kitchen, commercial grade gas range, & new appli. Lrg concrete saferoom w/ vault door located off mudroom. 4 car grg! 93 total acres available in addition to the .64 acres the home currently offers. Owner currently owns acreage in all directions. Also avail-50 acres w Morton building,guest home, 2 ponds ($1.345M mls21222435)

