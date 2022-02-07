 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $650,000

Country living just minutes from downtown Collinsville! This beautiful property is a total of just over 18 acres with a pond. You can fish in the pond & have livestock! It's even a great place to hunt! New floors, new kitchen. Split level w/ bedrooms & bathrooms both upstairs & in the finished basement, w/ living areas in both. Walk out on to the large deck & watch the wildlife all around you. The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac & is very private! There is a large shop w/electric overhead door.

