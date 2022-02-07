Country living just minutes from downtown Collinsville! This beautiful property is a total of just over 18 acres with a pond. You can fish in the pond & have livestock! It's even a great place to hunt! New floors, new kitchen. Split level w/ bedrooms & bathrooms both upstairs & in the finished basement, w/ living areas in both. Walk out on to the large deck & watch the wildlife all around you. The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac & is very private! There is a large shop w/electric overhead door.
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $650,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
USC's Lincoln Riley chased Gentry Williams. Jackson State's Deion Sanders wanted him. But the BTW star stayed true to OU
- Updated
Booker T. Washington's Gentry Williams signed with Oklahoma during a family signing ceremony at his home on Wednesday morning.
- Updated
Chicken and the Wolf, Señor Pablo, Tokyo Garden and fRoot Bowls are the other vendors.
New OU starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel allows Jeff Lebby to jumpstart his offensive installation
- Updated
Naming Dillon Gabriel the starter was an easy choice for OU's offensive coordinator, who needs veteran leadership at his unit’s most important position.
State auditor to lawmakers: Epic Charter Schools mismanagement is largest abuse of taxpayer funds 'in the history of this state'
- Updated
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to @tulsaworld on Tuesday that it has completed its years-long investigation into Epic and turned it over to the state attorney general for review. #oklaed
Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, judges on "The Masked Singer," walked off after Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself at the end of a show taping, a source says.
- Updated
Two 12-year-old boys had been hit by vehicles less than an hour apart while sledding in Broken Arrow, police said Thursday. Officers are still trying to find the driver who fatally struck one of the boys.
Some aliens — and humans -- are good at improvising.
- Updated
Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said a continued legal fight would end up costing Oklahoma taxpayers after the tribes have already been forced to spend millions.
- Updated
In a way, all downtown restaurants are now facing the same old problem.
- Updated
Lassalle's New Orleans Deli has closed, but the owners tell us where you can get that gumbo — and more of their Cajun and Creole classics — in the near future.