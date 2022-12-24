4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $537,000

New Age Homes Presents the brand new Michele Plan! This home boasts beautiful modern lines and amazing curb appeal sure to stand out among the crowd. This 3000SQFT plan features 3 BEDS 2.5 BATHS PLUS OFFICE AND GAMEROOM on OVER A HALF ACRE LOT! Oversized master suite has a spa-like ensuite bath featuring large walk in shower, separate soaking tub, double vanity and a three tier walk in closet. The open concept granite island kitchen has storage galore and a walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to huge living room with nearly 20ft ceilings that will wow you and your guests upon entry and features high windows sure to capture even more natural light. Master suite and office are downstairs, 2 more bedrooms, game room (could be 4th bedroom) and a full bath upstairs. There is still time to make the Michele Plan your new CUSTOM HOME as this builder allows the Buyer to choose any many options as possible.