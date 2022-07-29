 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $519,900

This home is gorgeous inside and out! So many great features. Truly a must see. The pond view from the patio is incredible. Hard to find true 4 bedroom home PLUS a study and gameroom. Very energy efficient with total foam encapsulation insulation. This home is virtually brand new and ready for you to call home!

