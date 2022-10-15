4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $480,000

Where the deer play in the greenbelt behind your home! 4 bedroom, 2 bath and office that could be 5th bedroom.. trending colors, granite countertops in all baths, kitchen and laundry. Large laundry room with shelving. 1.03 acres, covered back porch with pergola. All wood floors have been refinished 2022.. all brick for low maintenance.. greenbelt, 5 ft black chain link fence all around property.. and the fridge stays and has a built in Keurig machine washer and dryer will stay. Move in ready. 2287 sq ft of family living.. plus a 40x60 shop with foamed ceiling insulation 10x10 door and single door.. ceiling fans and bathroom with a sink and a utility sink inside shop. This shop also has a loft for more storage.. The 3 car garage connected to house has a coated floor.. and the kitchen has a large pantry for stocking up on supplies. 2 closets in hallway for more storage.. plus attic storage. This is a one owner home built in 2017.. too much to list so come and check it out. Agent related to seller.