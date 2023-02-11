ROMAN PLAN JUST COMPLETED and is one of a kind! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, PLUS OFFICE & GAMEROOM! 3 car garage on HALF ACRE LOT, Large open kitchen and living area, oversized granite island kitchen, hardwood floors in all main downstairs areas, fireplace in living room makes it the perfect space for entertaining guests. Oversized master bedroom with high ceilings. The spa like en-suite master bathroom is complete with a large walk in shower, soaking tub, his and her sinks and a tall 3 tiered master closet that will make all your friends jealous! The second level of the home features a large game room with closet and full size bath. Builder offering $2500 towards closing costs or upgrades!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $455,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lawmakers have filed bills that would block children and some adults from receiving gender-affirming care that includes puberty blockers, cros…
Construction will begin Monday on the first intersection of its kind in eastern Oklahoma, where traffic will briefly switch sides and drive on…
An Osage Nation legislative committee wrapped up a three-day inquiry Thursday into almost $400,000 in purchases made by a former Osage Casinos…
Madonna's Instagram page was flooded with comments calling her scary, unrecognizable and denouncing her supposed "obsession with plastic surgery."
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…