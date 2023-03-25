ROMAN PLAN JUST COMPLETED and is one of a kind! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, PLUS OFFICE & GAMEROOM! 3 car garage on HALF ACRE LOT, Large open kitchen and living area, oversized granite island kitchen, hardwood floors in all main downstairs areas, fireplace in living room makes it the perfect space for entertaining guests. Oversized master bedroom with high ceilings. The spa like en-suite primary bathroom is complete with a large walk in shower, soaking tub, his and her sinks and a tall 3 tiered master closet that will make all your friends jealous! The second level of the home features a large game room with closet and full size bath. BUILDER OFFERING $9500 IN INCENTIVES TO USE FOR CLOSING COSTS, RATE BUY DOWN OR UPGRADES!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $450,000
