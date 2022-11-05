 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $445,500

This is a corner lot in great neighborhood. It is a bedroom, 2.5 bath with a true office. This home with feature modern finished and spectacular upgrades that come standard in our building packages. This home is under construction and it's perfect timing for you to finish it out with your own personal touched. We are offering fall incentives: 1 point buy down when you use our preferred lender.

