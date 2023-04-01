INTERIOR DESIGNED DREAM HOME IN 4 -BAR RANCH!! WHITE PAINTED BRICK SPLIT TRUE 4BDRM + OFFICE/FRML/2.5 BATH/3 CAR GARAGE ON .50+/-ACRE FULL PRIVACY FENCED LOT! FOAM INSULATED=LOW UTILITY BILLS..BETTER THAN NEW!! 16'X10'PAINTED STORAGE BUILDING, EXTENDED CONCRETE PATIO W/DIAMOND CUT FEATURES DECORATIVE STRING LIGHTING ON FLOWER POT POSTS,OUTDOOR LIVNG,DINING,TV'S,FIREPIT ARE TO MENTION THAT CAN COME WITH HOME! UPGRADED QUARTZ KITCHEN W/SEATING BAR/ SHE WILL LOVE ALL THE CLOSET SPACE & THE DETAIL IN THE LIGHT FIXTURES,TILE,CABINET PULLS,ETC. MUST SEE ASAP! DREAM HOME ALERT! VIVINT SECURITY EQUIPMENT ALL STAYS @ NO CHARGE TO NEW OWNER!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $442,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
OU legend Sam Bradford’s advice to Jackson Arnold (and remembering when he lit up Brent Venables’ scout defense)
The former Heisman Trophy winner remains a legend in Indian Country and on the OU campus.
“On the accident report — two lines — it doesn’t say that there was a pursuit," the 24-year-old's mother said. "It was like, ‘You just happene…
This Spanish-mission style home features three bedrooms and plenty of room for indoor and outdoor living. Photos courtesy of VAST Media.
The Martin Scorsese film was shot in Oklahoma in 2021.
Officers said he told them "you don't know how bad you messed up; you will find out tomorrow." Rep. Dean Davis' six-month probationary period …