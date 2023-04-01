INTERIOR DESIGNED DREAM HOME IN 4 -BAR RANCH!! WHITE PAINTED BRICK SPLIT TRUE 4BDRM + OFFICE/FRML/2.5 BATH/3 CAR GARAGE ON .50+/-ACRE FULL PRIVACY FENCED LOT! FOAM INSULATED=LOW UTILITY BILLS..BETTER THAN NEW!! 16'X10'PAINTED STORAGE BUILDING, EXTENDED CONCRETE PATIO W/DIAMOND CUT FEATURES DECORATIVE STRING LIGHTING ON FLOWER POT POSTS,OUTDOOR LIVNG,DINING,TV'S,FIREPIT ARE TO MENTION THAT CAN COME WITH HOME! UPGRADED QUARTZ KITCHEN W/SEATING BAR/ SHE WILL LOVE ALL THE CLOSET SPACE & THE DETAIL IN THE LIGHT FIXTURES,TILE,CABINET PULLS,ETC. MUST SEE ASAP! DREAM HOME ALERT! VIVINT SECURITY EQUIPMENT ALL STAYS @ NO CHARGE TO NEW OWNER!