4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $437,900

Another beautiful Bravo Construction Home! Foam insulation, Argon permeable gas windows and zip board wrapped to make this home extremely energy efficient. Extensive crown molding, car siding, wood beams, floating shelves, soft close kitchen cabinets and drawers, jetted tub and double shower hear in master bath, and contemporary finishes to make it a beautiful, warm home just for you!

