4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $435,900

This is a brand new home full of upgrades on a half acre lot. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a true office. The office could also be a 4th bedroom. This home features modern finished and spectacular upgrades that come standard in our building packages. Some special features include a huge hidden pantry, a clawfoot tub in the master, a beautiful barn door in the master bedroom, and so much more. Ask about our lender's new construction program that offers 4.99% interest rate