 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $435,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $435,900

This is a brand new home full of upgrades on a half acre lot. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a true office. The office could also be a 4th bedroom. This home features modern finished and spectacular upgrades that come standard in our building packages. Some special features include a huge hidden pantry, a clawfoot tub in the master, a beautiful barn door in the master bedroom, and so much more. Ask about our lender's new construction program that offers 4.99% interest rate

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

"I am incredibly proud to have a long family history within the Osage Nation, including my great-grandmother, Rose Osage, an original allottee, and my father, retired Oklahoma District Judge and former Osage Nation Congressman Doug Revard," Kimberly Pearson says.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert