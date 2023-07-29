The triple threat... newer construction, large lot, with a SHOP! Gorgeous landscaping welcomes you into this 4 bedroom home (4th bed could be an office) with 2 full baths and 3 car garage. Situated on over a half acre with fenced yard, expanded driveway, and insulated shop. Located 20 minutes to Tulsa, 10 minutes to Owasso, and a quick drive to the cute and quaint downtown Collinsville. The open floorplan and comfortable back porch provide indoor and outdoor entertaining year round. Come experience what it feels like to be "at home".
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $430,000
