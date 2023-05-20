This home qualifies for a 4.99% interest rate with our new construction program OR 100% financing on a Rural Development Loan when using our preferred lender. Ask for details. This is a brand new home full of upgrades on a half acre lot. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a true office. The office could also be a 4th bedroom. This home features modern finished and spectacular upgrades that come standard in our building packages. Some special features include a huge hidden pantry, a clawfoot tub in the master, a beautiful barn door in the master bedroom, and so much more.