The total package! Newer construction (2020), over half acre lot, 3 car garage, and a 18x30 SHOP! Gorgeous landscaping welcomes you into this 4 bedroom home (4th bed could be an office) with 2 full baths, that says "throw away the honey-do list" because it is move in ready. Situated on over a half acre with fenced yard with plenty of room for your pool, expanded driveway parking, and an insulated 18x30 shop with electric, roll-up door, and man door. Located 20 minutes to Tulsa, 10 minutes to Owasso, and a quick drive to the cute and quaint downtown Collinsville. The open floorplan, pet friendly yard, comfortable back porch, and flat, walking/jogging friendly neighborhood provides indoor & outdoor activities year round. Come experience what it feels like to be "at home".
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $427,500
