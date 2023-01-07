POPULAR FLOORPLAN MADE BIGGER!!! 4BDRM/2 FULL & 1 HALF BATH/3 CAR GARAGE! OPEN AND BRIGHT WITH EXTENDED EATING BAR OPEN TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM FEATURES BUILT IN BOOK SHELVES! SPARE BEDROOMS ALSO HAVE NICE SIZE WALK IN CLOSETS! FOAM INSULATED=LOW UTILITY BILLS! 4 BAR HAS EASY ACCESS TO HWY 75, MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN TULSA OR BARTLESVILLE! SKIATOOK LAKE ALSO MINUTES AWAY. THIS NEIGHBORHOOD IS ALMOST FULL!! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $424,900
