4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $419,900

This is a remarkable home in a great neighborhood. This neighborhood is a great mixture between rural living with the conveniences of shopping and restaurants. Come check out this timeless floorplan with modern finishes throughout. This is a corner lot with side loading garage. 4 bedroom with an office or 5th bedroom. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your covered patio or covered porch. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Mud room w/lockers as you enter through garage. Come see yourself living here. FALL INCENTIVE: Offering a 1 point rate buy down when using our preferred lender.