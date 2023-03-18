This home qualifies for a 4.99% interest rate with our new construction program OR 100% financing on a Rural Development Loan when using our preferred lender. Builder is offering $3000 toward closing costs. Ask for details. This is a remarkable home in a great neighborhood. This neighborhood is a great mixture between rural living with the conveniences of shopping and restaurants. Come check out this timeless floorplan with modern finishes throughout. This is a corner lot with side loading garage. 4 bedroom with an office or 5th bedroom. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your covered patio or covered porch. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Mud room w/lockers as you enter through garage. Come see yourself living here.
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $415,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This sprawling estate was custom built for a prominent Muskogee couple in 1966. It remains true to the era and has five bedrooms, an outdoor p…
A three-for-one deal will kick off the season this Thursday.
The Garth Brooks show will take place at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
A Tulsa nostalgia-themed class will teach attendees how to make special cocktails while also informing them about the history of iconic Tulsa …
Owen Eckhardt will audition for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in an upcoming episode.