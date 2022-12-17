4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $415,000

New Construction Ready Now! Beautiful 1/2 acre lot in the up-and-coming neighborhood: The Estates at Edgewood. Conveniently located just north of the Collinsville High School and minutes away from Downtown Main Street. Features include gorgeous light fixtures, stunning granite/quartz countertops throughout, wood look tile flooring, custom white shaker cabinets, trendy hardware pulls, Delta faucets, free standing soaker tub, tiled master shower, stainless steel appliances, hidden laundry compartment, oversized covered front and back patios plus full guttering. The backyard has the most amazing views of a private acreage and pond. This home was built with the buyer's enjoyment in mind. 100% complete & move-in ready! Come make this one yours!