4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $415,000

This home is quality built with all the details in mind. It has beautiful upgrades throughout complete with modern finishes. The yard is large and ready for entertaining or kids to play. This neighborhood is the best mixture of rural living with the conveniences of being close to restaurants and shops. It is a 3 bedroom with true office. Split floor plan and open concept living area perfect for entertaining. Come check out with quiet, cozy neighborhood before it's too late. Ask about our lender's new construction program that offers 4.99% interest rate