 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $415,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $415,000

4bed|2bath|study available within 30days on a half acre (+/-) in Collinsville Schools,easy access to Hwy 169. Builder finishes include: solid hardwoods, tile in shower & guest tub surround, quartz countertops, beams in living, tile surround fireplace with built-ins, under cabinet lighting, gutters, brick exterior.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert