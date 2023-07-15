This home qualifies for a 4.99% interest rate with our new construction program OR 100% financing on a Rural Development Loan when using our preferred lender. Ask for details. This is a remarkable home in a great neighborhood. This neighborhood is a great mixture between rural living with the conveniences of shopping and restaurants. Come check out this timeless floorplan with modern finishes throughout. This is a corner lot with side loading garage. 4 bedroom with an office or 5th bedroom. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your covered patio or covered porch. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Mud room w/lockers as you enter through garage. Side loading garages add curb appeal to the front. Come see yourself living here.