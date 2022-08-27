4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $410,000

One story, 4 bedroom with office that has full closet and could be 5th bedroom. Gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinets, vent hood and walk in pantry with window. Wood beams in living room and in vaulted kitchen. Spacious master bath w/walk-in tiled shower and split vanities. Updated to Bosch dishwasher after build was finished. Split floor plan, in which the 4th bedroom makes a great guest suite, with full 3rd bathroom directly beside the bedroom. Covenants allow for RV parking in rear of home. Great quiet and peaceful neighborhood.