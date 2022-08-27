 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $410,000

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $410,000

One story, 4 bedroom with office that has full closet and could be 5th bedroom. Gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinets, vent hood and walk in pantry with window. Wood beams in living room and in vaulted kitchen. Spacious master bath w/walk-in tiled shower and split vanities. Updated to Bosch dishwasher after build was finished. Split floor plan, in which the 4th bedroom makes a great guest suite, with full 3rd bathroom directly beside the bedroom. Covenants allow for RV parking in rear of home. Great quiet and peaceful neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert