This beautiful newly constructed home sits on 1/2 an acre. Conveniently located just north of the Collinsville High School and minutes away from Downtown Main Street. Features include gorgeous light fixtures, stunning granite and quartz countertops, wood-look tile flooring, custom white shaker cabinets, 5in hardware pulls, Delta faucets, free standing soaker tub, tiled master shower, stainless steel appliances, a hidden laundry compartment, oversized covered front and back patios, PLUS full guttering-already installed. Backyard has the most amazing views of a private acreage and pond. Built with the buyer's enjoyment in mind and 100% complete! Builder is offering a $5000 credit towards adding the storm shelter, closing costs or rate buy down. Buyers choice. Come tour this Lavish Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $410,000
