This home qualifies for a 4.99% interest rate with our new construction program OR 100% financing on a Rural Development Loan when using our preferred lender. Ask for details. This is a brand new home full of upgrades on a half acre lot. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a true office. The office could also be a 4th bedroom. This home features modern finishes and spectacular upgrades that come standard in our building packages. Some special features include a huge hidden pantry, large walk-in shower in the master, beautiful ceilings in the master bedroom, and so much more. Mantle and trim on fireplace will be painted/stained.