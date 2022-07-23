 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $405,000

Former Model Home in 4 BAR Built in 2021 this amazing home is located in the desirable 4 Bar Ranch. The 1/2 acre lot is fully fenced with gorgeous landscaping & covered patio for entertaining. Professionally decorated, this home offers custom shutters, cathedral ceilings with coffered beams, crown moulding, professional double refrigerator, exotic granite and small coffee island. 3/2.5B with a home with an office/4th bedroom.

